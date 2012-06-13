Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.79 09.02 pct
1 MONTH 09.13 09.40 pct
3 MONTH 09.33 09.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.285 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.292 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jun 9.5000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1434 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0425 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9464 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.75/07.95
2 Month - 07.65/07.85
3 Month - 07.62/07.72
6 Month - 07.49/07.59
9 Month - 07.46/07.56
1 Year - 07.49/07.52
2 Year - 07.17/07.20
3 Year - 07.13/07.16
4 Year - 07.15/07.17
5 Year - 07.16/07.19
7 Year - 07.18/07.28
10 Year - 07.21/07.31
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.