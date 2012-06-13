Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.79 09.02 pct 1 MONTH 09.13 09.40 pct 3 MONTH 09.33 09.63 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.285 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.292 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jun 9.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1434 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0425 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9464 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.75/07.95 2 Month - 07.65/07.85 3 Month - 07.62/07.72 6 Month - 07.49/07.59 9 Month - 07.46/07.56 1 Year - 07.49/07.52 2 Year - 07.17/07.20 3 Year - 07.13/07.16 4 Year - 07.15/07.17 5 Year - 07.16/07.19 7 Year - 07.18/07.28 10 Year - 07.21/07.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.