Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.03 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.09 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.69 09.00 pct 1 MONTH 09.11 09.42 pct 3 MONTH 09.28 09.60 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.297 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.333 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jun 9.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1000 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0185 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8500 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.75/07.95 2 Month - 07.65/07.85 3 Month - 07.65/07.76 6 Month - 07.58/07.68 9 Month - 07.53/07.62 1 Year - 07.54/07.57 2 Year - 07.20/07.23 3 Year - 07.15/07.18 4 Year - 07.15/07.18 5 Year - 07.16/07.19 7 Year - 07.18/07.28 10 Year - 07.21/07.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.