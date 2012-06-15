Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.02 08.08 pct
3 DAY 08.03 08.09 pct
14 DAY 08.83 09.01 pct
1 MONTH 09.16 09.40 pct
3 MONTH 09.34 09.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.362 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.338 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jun 9.5000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0991 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0187 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8742 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.77/07.93
2 Month - 07.70/07.83
3 Month - 07.70/07.80
6 Month - 07.60/07.70
9 Month - 07.55/07.64
1 Year - 07.57/07.59
2 Year - 07.21/07.24
3 Year - 07.16/07.19
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.16/07.19
7 Year - 07.18/07.28
10 Year - 07.21/07.31
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.