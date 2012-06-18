Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.14 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.79 09.01 pct 1 MONTH 09.15 09.39 pct 3 MONTH 09.30 09.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.446 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.430 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jun 9.7250 pct (1310 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1310 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2440 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1192 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0229 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.19 2 Month - 07.97/08.15 3 Month - 07.91/08.10 6 Month - 07.82/07.92 9 Month - 07.81/07.90 1 Year - 07.80/07.83 2 Year - 07.39/07.43 3 Year - 07.29/07.33 4 Year - 07.27/07.31 5 Year - 07.27/07.30 7 Year - 07.29/07.39 10 Year - 07.31/07.41 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.