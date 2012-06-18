Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.14 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.14 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.79 09.01 pct
1 MONTH 09.15 09.39 pct
3 MONTH 09.30 09.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.446 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.430 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jun 9.7250 pct
(1310 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1310 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2440 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1192 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0229 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.00/08.19
2 Month - 07.97/08.15
3 Month - 07.91/08.10
6 Month - 07.82/07.92
9 Month - 07.81/07.90
1 Year - 07.80/07.83
2 Year - 07.39/07.43
3 Year - 07.29/07.33
4 Year - 07.27/07.31
5 Year - 07.27/07.30
7 Year - 07.29/07.39
10 Year - 07.31/07.41
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.