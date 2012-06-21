Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.21 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.17 08.22 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.77 09.03 pct
1 MONTH 09.11 09.35 pct
3 MONTH 09.29 09.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.349 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.345 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jun 9.6750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2750 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2500 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1200 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.05/08.25
2 Month - 08.01/08.20
3 Month - 07.91/08.09
6 Month - 07.83/07.92
9 Month - 07.80/07.89
1 Year - 07.78/07.81
2 Year - 07.36/07.39
3 Year - 07.26/07.29
4 Year - 07.24/07.27
5 Year - 07.24/07.27
7 Year - 07.25/07.35
10 Year - 07.27/07.37
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.