Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.11 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.17 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.13 08.18 pct
3 DAY 08.14 08.19 pct
14 DAY 08.81 09.03 pct
1 MONTH 09.08 09.29 pct
3 MONTH 09.29 09.49 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.325 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.349 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Jun 9.6000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2771 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2366 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0676 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.05/08.25
2 Month - 08.00/08.20
3 Month - 07.93/08.05
6 Month - 07.80/07.90
9 Month - 07.77/07.86
1 Year - 07.75/07.78
2 Year - 07.30/07.33
3 Year - 07.20/07.23
4 Year - 07.18/07.21
5 Year - 07.19/07.21
7 Year - 07.20/07.30
10 Year - 07.22/07.32
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.