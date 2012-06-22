Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.11 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.17 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.13 08.18 pct 3 DAY 08.14 08.19 pct 14 DAY 08.81 09.03 pct 1 MONTH 09.08 09.29 pct 3 MONTH 09.29 09.49 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.325 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.349 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Jun 9.6000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2771 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2366 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0676 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.05/08.25 2 Month - 08.00/08.20 3 Month - 07.93/08.05 6 Month - 07.80/07.90 9 Month - 07.77/07.86 1 Year - 07.75/07.78 2 Year - 07.30/07.33 3 Year - 07.20/07.23 4 Year - 07.18/07.21 5 Year - 07.19/07.21 7 Year - 07.20/07.30 10 Year - 07.22/07.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.