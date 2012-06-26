Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.13 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.09 08.14 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.87 09.07 pct
1 MONTH 09.10 09.30 pct
3 MONTH 09.20 09.43 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.343 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.347 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Jun 9.6250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2591 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1956 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0079 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.05/08.24
2 Month - 07.96/08.15
3 Month - 07.95/08.05
6 Month - 07.83/07.93
9 Month - 07.81/07.90
1 Year - 07.78/07.81
2 Year - 07.30/07.34
3 Year - 07.19/07.22
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.15/07.18
7 Year - 07.16/07.26
10 Year - 07.18/07.28
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.