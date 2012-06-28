Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.12 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.11 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.08 08.14 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.92 09.11 pct
1 MONTH 09.11 09.29 pct
3 MONTH 09.24 09.44 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.368 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.367 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jun 9.5750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2800 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1885 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0850 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.05/08.25
2 Month - 07.95/08.15
3 Month - 07.95/08.05
6 Month - 07.82/07.91
9 Month - 07.79/07.88
1 Year - 07.77/07.79
2 Year - 07.31/07.34
3 Year - 07.19/07.22
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.17/07.19
7 Year - 07.17/07.27
10 Year - 07.19/07.29
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.