Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.15-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.32 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.35 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.23 08.28 pct 3 DAY 08.30 08.36 pct 14 DAY 08.95 09.15 pct 1 MONTH 09.08 09.30 pct 3 MONTH 09.21 09.41 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.377 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.390 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Jun 9.5875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2743 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2085 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0617 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.05/08.25 2 Month - 07.95/08.15 3 Month - 07.96/08.08 6 Month - 07.85/07.95 9 Month - 07.84/07.93 1 Year - 07.78/07.82 2 Year - 07.34/07.38 3 Year - 07.24/07.27 4 Year - 07.21/07.24 5 Year - 07.20/07.23 7 Year - 07.22/07.32 10 Year - 07.24/07.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.