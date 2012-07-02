Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) xx.xx-xx.xx ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR XX.XX pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR XX.XX pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT XX.XX XX.XX pct 3 DAY XX.XX XX.XX pct 14 DAY XX.XX XX.XX pct 1 MONTH XX.XX XX.XX pct 3 MONTH XX.XX XX.XX pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.399 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.387 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jul 9.4725 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2739 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1689 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0727 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.05/08.25 2 Month - 07.96/08.15 3 Month - 07.96/08.06 6 Month - 07.87/07.97 9 Month - 07.85/07.95 1 Year - 07.81/07.84 2 Year - 07.37/07.40 3 Year - 07.26/07.29 4 Year - 07.23/07.26 5 Year - 07.23/07.26 7 Year - 07.24/07.34 10 Year - 07.26/07.36 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday. Note: Please note there was no Call Money Fixing, NSE MIBID-MIBOR Fixing and Call Money real time update today due to RBI Annual Closing (Refer ALERT28).