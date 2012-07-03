Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.22 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.21 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.19 08.24 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.82 09.01 pct 1 MONTH 09.01 09.17 pct 3 MONTH 09.30 09.43 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.163 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.178 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jul 9.5150 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2853 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2380 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0704 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.05/08.25 2 Month - 07.98/08.13 3 Month - 07.97/08.08 6 Month - 07.86/07.96 9 Month - 07.86/07.95 1 Year - 07.81/07.84 2 Year - 07.37/07.40 3 Year - 07.26/07.29 4 Year - 07.23/07.26 5 Year - 07.22/07.25 7 Year - 07.24/07.34 10 Year - 07.26/07.36 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.