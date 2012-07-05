Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.07 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.66 08.94 pct 1 MONTH 08.88 09.16 pct 3 MONTH 09.18 09.44 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.166 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.177 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jul 9.4125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2300 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1965 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0233 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.16 2 Month - 07.93/08.10 3 Month - 07.94/08.03 6 Month - 07.82/07.92 9 Month - 07.81/07.89 1 Year - 07.76/07.79 2 Year - 07.34/07.37 3 Year - 07.24/07.27 4 Year - 07.21/07.24 5 Year - 07.21/07.24 7 Year - 07.23/07.33 10 Year - 07.25/07.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.