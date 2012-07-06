Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.96 08.02 pct 3 DAY 07.97 08.02 pct 14 DAY 08.68 08.95 pct 1 MONTH 08.84 09.12 pct 3 MONTH 09.11 09.40 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.165 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.157 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Jul 9.3563 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2221 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1883 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0384 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.18 2 Month - 07.90/08.09 3 Month - 07.89/07.97 6 Month - 07.79/07.88 9 Month - 07.78/07.86 1 Year - 07.73/07.76 2 Year - 07.30/07.34 3 Year - 07.18/07.22 4 Year - 07.16/07.19 5 Year - 07.16/07.19 7 Year - 07.18/07.28 10 Year - 07.20/07.30 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.