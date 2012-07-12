Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.20
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.57 08.81 pct
1 MONTH 08.73 09.00 pct
3 MONTH 09.13 09.38 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.122 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.104 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jul 9.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2050 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1330 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9750 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.91/08.10
2 Month - 07.80/08.00
3 Month - 07.75/07.84
6 Month - 07.63/07.71
9 Month - 07.60/07.70
1 Year - 07.56/07.59
2 Year - 07.10/07.13
3 Year - 06.98/07.01
4 Year - 06.96/07.00
5 Year - 06.96/06.99
7 Year - 06.99/07.09
10 Year - 07.01/07.11
