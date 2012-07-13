Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.09 pct
3 DAY 08.04 08.10 pct
14 DAY 08.51 08.76 pct
1 MONTH 08.72 08.99 pct
3 MONTH 09.11 09.34 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.117 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.101 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jul 9.4300 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1844 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1276 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9792 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.95/08.13
2 Month - 07.86/08.05
3 Month - 07.78/07.88
6 Month - 07.65/07.75
9 Month - 07.65/07.74
1 Year - 07.60/07.64
2 Year - 07.15/07.19
3 Year - 07.01/07.05
4 Year - 06.98/07.02
5 Year - 06.97/07.01
7 Year - 06.99/07.09
10 Year - 07.01/07.11
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.