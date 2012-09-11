Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.04 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.11 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.35 08.61 pct 3 MONTH 08.58 08.87 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.160 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.185 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Sep 8.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1083 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0720 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0160 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.96/08.07 2 Month - 07.92/08.04 3 Month - 07.92/08.00 6 Month - 07.85/07.90 9 Month - 07.79/07.86 1 Year - 07.75/07.77 2 Year - 07.36/07.38 3 Year - 07.24/07.26 4 Year - 07.20/07.23 5 Year - 07.20/07.22 7 Year - 07.21/07.31 10 Year - 07.23/07.33 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.