Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.04 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.09 08.30 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.57 pct 3 MONTH 08.58 08.87 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.201 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.200 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Sep 8.7213 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1254 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1277 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0474 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.96/08.05 2 Month - 07.94/08.03 3 Month - 07.91/07.98 6 Month - 07.84/07.91 9 Month - 07.80/07.85 1 Year - 07.76/07.78 2 Year - 07.37/07.38 3 Year - 07.26/07.28 4 Year - 07.23/07.25 5 Year - 07.23/07.25 7 Year - 07.25/07.33 10 Year - 07.27/07.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.