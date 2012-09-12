Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.04 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.09 08.30 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.57 pct
3 MONTH 08.58 08.87 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.201 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.200 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Sep 8.7213 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1254 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1277 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0474 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.96/08.05
2 Month - 07.94/08.03
3 Month - 07.91/07.98
6 Month - 07.84/07.91
9 Month - 07.80/07.85
1 Year - 07.76/07.78
2 Year - 07.37/07.38
3 Year - 07.26/07.28
4 Year - 07.23/07.25
5 Year - 07.23/07.25
7 Year - 07.25/07.33
10 Year - 07.27/07.35
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.