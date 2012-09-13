Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.99 08.03 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.14 08.30 pct
1 MONTH 08.39 08.58 pct
3 MONTH 08.62 08.85 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.179 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.177 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Sep 8.7250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1146 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1199 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0472 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.95/08.05
2 Month - 07.92/08.02
3 Month - 07.90/07.98
6 Month - 07.83/07.91
9 Month - 07.78/07.85
1 Year - 07.73/07.76
2 Year - 07.33/07.36
3 Year - 07.22/07.25
4 Year - 07.19/07.21
5 Year - 07.19/07.21
7 Year - 07.21/07.30
10 Year - 07.23/07.32
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.