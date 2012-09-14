Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.03 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.99 08.05 pct
3 DAY 08.00 08.05 pct
14 DAY 07.98 08.24 pct
1 MONTH 08.26 08.51 pct
3 MONTH 08.52 08.77 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.173 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.180 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Sep 8.6750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1175 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1200 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9929 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.92/08.05
2 Month - 07.91/08.03
3 Month - 07.88/07.96
6 Month - 07.82/07.90
9 Month - 07.76/07.83
1 Year - 07.73/07.75
2 Year - 07.35/07.37
3 Year - 07.25/07.27
4 Year - 07.21/07.24
5 Year - 07.21/07.23
7 Year - 07.23/07.32
10 Year - 07.25/07.34
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.