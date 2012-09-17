Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.01 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.14 08.33 pct
1 MONTH 08.43 08.64 pct
3 MONTH 08.58 08.81 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.192 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.185 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Sep 8.6375 pct
(1250 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1250 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0903 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0989 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9937 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.99/08.11
2 Month - 07.98/08.09
3 Month - 07.90/07.99
6 Month - 07.83/07.90
9 Month - 07.76/07.82
1 Year - 07.72/07.74
2 Year - 07.33/07.36
3 Year - 07.24/07.27
4 Year - 07.21/07.23
5 Year - 07.21/07.23
7 Year - 07.22/07.32
10 Year - 07.24/07.34
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.