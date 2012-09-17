Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.01 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.14 08.33 pct 1 MONTH 08.43 08.64 pct 3 MONTH 08.58 08.81 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.192 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.185 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Sep 8.6375 pct (1250 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1250 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0903 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0989 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9937 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.99/08.11 2 Month - 07.98/08.09 3 Month - 07.90/07.99 6 Month - 07.83/07.90 9 Month - 07.76/07.82 1 Year - 07.72/07.74 2 Year - 07.33/07.36 3 Year - 07.24/07.27 4 Year - 07.21/07.23 5 Year - 07.21/07.23 7 Year - 07.22/07.32 10 Year - 07.24/07.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.