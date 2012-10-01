Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.09 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.19 08.40 pct
1 MONTH 08.38 08.64 pct
3 MONTH 08.52 08.78 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.156 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.161 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Oct 8.6750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0870 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0733 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9687 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.92/08.02
2 Month - 07.87/07.97
3 Month - 07.82/07.90
6 Month - 07.75/07.83
9 Month - 07.65/07.72
1 Year - 07.61/07.63
2 Year - 07.19/07.21
3 Year - 07.06/07.08
4 Year - 07.03/07.05
5 Year - 07.03/07.06
7 Year - 07.05/07.14
10 Year - 07.07/07.16
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.