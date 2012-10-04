Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.93 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.84 07.89 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.20 08.35 pct 1 MONTH 08.39 08.58 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.72 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.140 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.150 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Oct 8.6150 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0325 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0510 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9500 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/08.00 2 Month - 07.87/07.96 3 Month - 07.82/07.89 6 Month - 07.75/07.82 9 Month - 07.62/07.69 1 Year - 07.58/07.61 2 Year - 07.15/07.18 3 Year - 07.01/07.03 4 Year - 06.97/07.00 5 Year - 06.97/07.00 7 Year - 07.00/07.08 10 Year - 07.02/07.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.