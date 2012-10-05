Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.76 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.75 07.81 pct 3 DAY 07.75 07.82 pct 14 DAY 08.09 08.33 pct 1 MONTH 08.30 08.55 pct 3 MONTH 08.48 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.153 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.162 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Oct 8.6350 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1300 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0402 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0515 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9595 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/08.00 2 Month - 07.85/07.95 3 Month - 07.82/07.90 6 Month - 07.75/07.82 9 Month - 07.63/07.70 1 Year - 07.60/07.63 2 Year - 07.18/07.20 3 Year - 07.03/07.05 4 Year - 07.00/07.02 5 Year - 07.00/07.02 7 Year - 07.02/07.10 10 Year - 07.04/07.12 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.