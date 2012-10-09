Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.98 08.25 pct 1 MONTH 08.17 08.44 pct 3 MONTH 08.37 08.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.150 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.144 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Oct 8.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0538 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0301 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9478 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/08.00 2 Month - 07.85/07.95 3 Month - 07.81/07.89 6 Month - 07.73/07.80 9 Month - 07.60/07.68 1 Year - 07.57/07.60 2 Year - 07.15/07.18 3 Year - 06.99/07.02 4 Year - 06.95/06.98 5 Year - 06.96/06.98 7 Year - 06.98/07.06 10 Year - 07.00/07.08 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.