Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.06 08.27 pct
1 MONTH 08.29 08.49 pct
3 MONTH 08.45 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.156 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.158 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Oct 8.6250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0721 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0612 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9643 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.92/08.02
2 Month - 07.87/07.97
3 Month - 07.83/07.91
6 Month - 07.74/07.82
9 Month - 07.62/07.70
1 Year - 07.60/07.62
2 Year - 07.18/07.20
3 Year - 07.01/07.04
4 Year - 06.98/07.00
5 Year - 06.97/07.00
7 Year - 07.00/07.08
10 Year - 07.02/07.10
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.