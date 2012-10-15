Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.07 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.13 08.29 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.50 pct 3 MONTH 08.51 08.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.172 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.170 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Oct 8.6625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0767 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0588 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9829 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.92/08.01 2 Month - 07.89/07.99 3 Month - 07.85/07.92 6 Month - 07.76/07.83 9 Month - 07.66/07.72 1 Year - 07.62/07.64 2 Year - 07.20/07.22 3 Year - 07.04/07.06 4 Year - 07.01/07.03 5 Year - 07.01/07.03 7 Year - 07.03/07.12 10 Year - 07.05/07.14 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.