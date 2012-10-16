Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.06 08.21 pct 1 MONTH 08.27 08.48 pct 3 MONTH 08.48 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.167 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.153 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Oct 8.6313 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0748 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0692 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9737 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.92/08.02 2 Month - 07.87/07.97 3 Month - 07.83/07.91 6 Month - 07.75/07.83 9 Month - 07.64/07.72 1 Year - 07.61/07.63 2 Year - 07.18/07.21 3 Year - 07.02/07.05 4 Year - 06.99/07.02 5 Year - 06.99/07.02 7 Year - 07.02/07.10 10 Year - 07.04/07.12 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.