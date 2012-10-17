Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.08 08.22 pct 1 MONTH 08.29 08.50 pct 3 MONTH 08.47 08.72 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.156 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.153 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Oct 8.6000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0834 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0576 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9687 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.92/08.02 2 Month - 07.88/07.98 3 Month - 07.83/07.91 6 Month - 07.74/07.81 9 Month - 07.63/07.69 1 Year - 07.60/07.62 2 Year - 07.16/07.19 3 Year - 07.01/07.03 4 Year - 06.99/07.01 5 Year - 06.99/07.01 7 Year - 07.01/07.10 10 Year - 07.03/07.12 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.