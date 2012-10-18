Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.08 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.05 08.25 pct 1 MONTH 08.21 08.47 pct 3 MONTH 08.39 08.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.138 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.138 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Oct 8.6000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0900 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0713 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9600 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.92/08.02 2 Month - 07.87/07.97 3 Month - 07.81/07.89 6 Month - 07.73/07.80 9 Month - 07.61/07.68 1 Year - 07.58/07.61 2 Year - 07.15/07.18 3 Year - 06.99/07.01 4 Year - 06.97/06.99 5 Year - 06.97/06.99 7 Year - 06.99/07.07 10 Year - 07.01/07.09 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.