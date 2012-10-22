Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.10 08.23 pct
1 MONTH 08.26 08.44 pct
3 MONTH 08.46 08.68 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.132 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.134 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Oct 8.6250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0914 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0637 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9475 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/08.00
2 Month - 07.86/07.95
3 Month - 07.81/07.88
6 Month - 07.72/07.79
9 Month - 07.60/07.67
1 Year - 07.59/07.61
2 Year - 07.16/07.18
3 Year - 06.99/07.02
4 Year - 06.97/06.99
5 Year - 06.97/06.99
7 Year - 06.99/07.08
10 Year - 07.01/07.10
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.