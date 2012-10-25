Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.07 08.10 pct 3 DAY 08.06 08.10 pct 14 DAY 08.10 08.28 pct 1 MONTH 08.24 08.43 pct 3 MONTH 08.44 08.70 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.130 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.130 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Oct 8.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0848 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0650 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9479 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.83/07.91 2 Month - 07.81/07.89 3 Month - 07.80/07.86 6 Month - 07.70/07.77 9 Month - 07.60/07.67 1 Year - 07.59/07.61 2 Year - 07.16/07.19 3 Year - 07.01/07.03 4 Year - 06.98/07.01 5 Year - 06.98/07.01 7 Year - 07.01/07.09 10 Year - 07.03/07.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.