UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties with Qatar over "terrorism"
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Adds market reaction in last paragraph)
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's JERA Co, the world's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Monday it has been informed by Qatargas that there will be no impact on LNG supplies after several Middle East countries cut ties with Qatar.