Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.06 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.15 08.29 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.47 pct 3 MONTH 08.56 08.71 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.209 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.194 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Nov 8.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1450 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1234 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0750 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.09 2 Month - 07.99/08.08 3 Month - 07.99/08.05 6 Month - 07.89/07.95 9 Month - 07.79/07.84 1 Year - 07.75/07.77 2 Year - 07.30/07.33 3 Year - 07.12/07.15 4 Year - 07.09/07.12 5 Year - 07.09/07.11 7 Year - 07.12/07.21 10 Year - 07.14/07.22 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.