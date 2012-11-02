Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.02 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct 3 DAY 08.00 08.05 pct 14 DAY 08.07 08.25 pct 1 MONTH 08.24 08.46 pct 3 MONTH 08.44 08.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.203 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.198 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Nov 8.8500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1312 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1233 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0671 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.10 2 Month - 07.99/08.09 3 Month - 07.98/08.01 6 Month - 07.89/07.97 9 Month - 07.78/07.85 1 Year - 07.75/07.77 2 Year - 07.30/07.33 3 Year - 07.12/07.15 4 Year - 07.09/07.14 5 Year - 07.09/07.12 7 Year - 07.11/07.19 10 Year - 07.13/07.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.