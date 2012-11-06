Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.16 08.27 pct 1 MONTH 08.32 08.45 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.194 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.185 pct(1730 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Nov 8.8313 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1485 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1215 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0634 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.10 2 Month - 07.99/08.09 3 Month - 07.98/08.08 6 Month - 07.90/07.98 9 Month - 07.79/07.87 1 Year - 07.76/07.79 2 Year - 07.32/07.35 3 Year - 07.14/07.17 4 Year - 07.11/07.14 5 Year - 07.10/07.13 7 Year - 07.13/07.21 10 Year - 07.15/07.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.