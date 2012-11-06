MEDIA-Ratan Tata cites conflict of interest for ex-chairman Mistry's removal- The Hindu
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.16 08.27 pct 1 MONTH 08.32 08.45 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.194 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.185 pct(1730 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Nov 8.8313 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1485 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1215 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0634 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.10 2 Month - 07.99/08.09 3 Month - 07.98/08.08 6 Month - 07.90/07.98 9 Month - 07.79/07.87 1 Year - 07.76/07.79 2 Year - 07.32/07.35 3 Year - 07.14/07.17 4 Year - 07.11/07.14 5 Year - 07.10/07.13 7 Year - 07.13/07.21 10 Year - 07.15/07.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
Jun 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1620 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and