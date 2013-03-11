Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.85 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.82 07.86 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.15 08.35 pct 1 MONTH 08.88 09.16 pct 3 MONTH 09.34 09.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.844 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.842 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Mar 9.7563 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0955 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0150 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8762 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.39/08.47 2 Month - 08.00/08.08 3 Month - 07.81/07.88 6 Month - 07.65/07.72 9 Month - 07.57/07.63 1 Year - 07.56/07.58 2 Year - 07.24/07.26 3 Year - 07.20/07.22 4 Year - 07.21/07.23 5 Year - 07.22/07.24 7 Year - 07.23/07.31 10 Year - 07.25/07.33 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.