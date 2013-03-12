Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.83 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.83 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.85 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.13 08.33 pct 1 MONTH 08.84 09.11 pct 3 MONTH 09.26 09.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.881 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.889 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Mar 9.7591 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0923 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0127 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8535 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.37/08.47 2 Month - 07.99/08.08 3 Month - 07.83/07.90 6 Month - 07.68/07.75 9 Month - 07.60/07.66 1 Year - 07.58/07.60 2 Year - 07.25/07.28 3 Year - 07.20/07.23 4 Year - 07.21/07.24 5 Year - 07.22/07.25 7 Year - 07.24/07.32 10 Year - 07.26/07.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.