Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.80 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.84 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.79 07.85 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.16 08.35 pct
1 MONTH 09.09 09.34 pct
3 MONTH 09.32 09.62 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.889 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.903 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Mar 9.7250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0938 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0149 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8928 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.38/08.46
2 Month - 07.98/08.06
3 Month - 07.83/07.90
6 Month - 07.67/07.74
9 Month - 07.60/07.66
1 Year - 07.58/07.60
2 Year - 07.26/07.28
3 Year - 07.20/07.23
4 Year - 07.21/07.24
5 Year - 07.22/07.24
7 Year - 07.24/07.31
10 Year - 07.26/07.33
