Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.60-07.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.89 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.86 07.90 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.57 09.37 pct 1 MONTH 08.93 09.43 pct 3 MONTH 09.31 09.81 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.899 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.906 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Mar 9.4875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0247 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0102 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7568 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.25 2 Month - 07.86/07.95 3 Month - 07.72/07.79 6 Month - 07.63/07.69 9 Month - 07.56/07.63 1 Year - 07.54/07.56 2 Year - 07.24/07.26 3 Year - 07.18/07.20 4 Year - 07.18/07.20 5 Year - 07.19/07.21 7 Year - 07.21/07.29 10 Year - 07.23/07.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.