Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.70 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.69 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.66 07.71 pct 3 DAY 07.66 07.70 pct 14 DAY 09.38 09.73 pct 1 MONTH 09.23 09.58 pct 3 MONTH 09.37 09.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.968 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.962 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Mar 9.3250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9682 pct 182 days t-bill 7.8888 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7763 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.25 2 Month - 07.83/07.91 3 Month - 07.68/07.75 6 Month - 07.62/07.68 9 Month - 07.55/07.61 1 Year - 07.53/07.55 2 Year - 07.25/07.28 3 Year - 07.22/07.25 4 Year - 07.24/07.27 5 Year - 07.25/07.27 7 Year - 07.27/07.35 10 Year - 07.29/07.37 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.