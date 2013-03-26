Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.84 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.84 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.86 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.34 09.77 pct 1 MONTH 09.09 09.43 pct 3 MONTH 09.21 09.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.959 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.990 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Mar 9.4750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0193 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9344 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7980 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.20 2 Month - 07.83/07.89 3 Month - 07.72/07.76 6 Month - 07.62/07.66 9 Month - 07.53/07.58 1 Year - 07.51/07.53 2 Year - 07.24/07.27 3 Year - 07.22/07.24 4 Year - 07.23/07.26 5 Year - 07.24/07.26 7 Year - 07.26/07.34 10 Year - 07.28/07.36 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.