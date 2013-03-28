Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 16.00-17.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.93 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 14.59 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.78 08.98 pct 3 DAY 13.49 14.44 pct 14 DAY 09.49 09.90 pct 1 MONTH 09.30 09.63 pct 3 MONTH 09.47 09.78 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.967 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.960 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Mar 9.4500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0239 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9211 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7944 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.46/07.53 2 Month - 07.47/07.54 3 Month - 07.47/07.53 6 Month - 07.46/07.52 9 Month - 07.44/07.49 1 Year - 07.47/07.48 2 Year - 07.21/07.23 3 Year - 07.19/07.21 4 Year - 07.21/07.23 5 Year - 07.22/07.24 7 Year - 07.24/07.31 10 Year - 07.25/07.33 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.