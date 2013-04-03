Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.57 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.56 07.61 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.18 08.36 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.51 pct
3 MONTH 08.50 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.968 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.965 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Apr 8.6000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8324 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8089 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7153 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.45/07.55
2 Month - 07.44/07.54
3 Month - 07.40/07.48
6 Month - 07.41/07.48
9 Month - 07.38/07.46
1 Year - 07.42/07.44
2 Year - 07.19/07.21
3 Year - 07.19/07.21
4 Year - 07.21/07.22
5 Year - 07.22/07.23
7 Year - 07.23/07.31
10 Year - 07.25/07.33
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.