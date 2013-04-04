Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.90
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.40 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.48 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.41 07.46 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.20 08.36 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.51 pct
3 MONTH 08.49 08.69 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.950 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.964 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Apr 8.4625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8375 pct
182 days t-bill 7.7978 pct
364 days t-bill 7.6919 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.48/07.57
2 Month - 07.46/07.55
3 Month - 07.43/07.51
6 Month - 07.42/07.49
9 Month - 07.38/07.44
1 Year - 07.41/07.44
2 Year - 07.19/07.21
3 Year - 07.19/07.21
4 Year - 07.21/07.23
5 Year - 07.21/07.23
7 Year - 07.23/07.31
10 Year - 07.25/07.33
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.