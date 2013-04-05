Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.90-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.41 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.43 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.30 07.38 pct 3 DAY 07.40 07.47 pct 14 DAY 08.27 08.40 pct 1 MONTH 08.35 08.52 pct 3 MONTH 08.52 08.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.951 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.933 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Apr 8.5000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.8247 pct 182 days t-bill 7.7951 pct 364 days t-bill 7.6964 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.47/07.57 2 Month - 07.45/07.55 3 Month - 07.42/07.50 6 Month - 07.41/07.49 9 Month - 07.38/07.44 1 Year - 07.41/07.43 2 Year - 07.19/07.21 3 Year - 07.18/07.20 4 Year - 07.19/07.22 5 Year - 07.21/07.23 7 Year - 07.23/07.31 10 Year - 07.25/07.33 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.