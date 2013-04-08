Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.65-07.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.61 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.65 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.60 07.65 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.01 08.22 pct
1 MONTH 08.17 08.35 pct
3 MONTH 08.71 08.97 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.917 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.914 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Apr 8.5875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8310 pct
182 days t-bill 7.7910 pct
364 days t-bill 7.6537 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.50/07.59
2 Month - 07.46/07.55
3 Month - 07.43/07.50
6 Month - 07.43/07.49
9 Month - 07.39/07.45
1 Year - 07.42/07.44
2 Year - 07.19/07.21
3 Year - 07.17/07.19
4 Year - 07.19/07.21
5 Year - 07.20/07.22
7 Year - 07.21/07.29
10 Year - 07.23/07.31
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.