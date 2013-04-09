Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.55-07.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.61 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.59 07.64 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.26 08.39 pct
1 MONTH 08.32 08.48 pct
3 MONTH 08.72 08.94 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.894 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.885 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Apr 8.6375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8228 pct
182 days t-bill 7.7791 pct
364 days t-bill 7.6611 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.49/07.58
2 Month - 07.45/07.54
3 Month - 07.43/07.50
6 Month - 07.41/07.48
9 Month - 07.36/07.43
1 Year - 07.40/07.42
2 Year - 07.17/07.19
3 Year - 07.15/07.17
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.18/07.20
7 Year - 07.19/07.27
10 Year - 07.21/07.29
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.