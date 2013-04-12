Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.57 07.61 pct 3 DAY 07.57 07.61 pct 14 DAY 08.05 08.22 pct 1 MONTH 08.19 08.36 pct 3 MONTH 08.47 08.69 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.865 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.874 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Apr 8.6125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1257 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.8100 pct 182 days t-bill 7.7316 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5709 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.47/07.56 2 Month - 07.42/07.52 3 Month - 07.41/07.48 6 Month - 07.39/07.46 9 Month - 07.34/07.41 1 Year - 07.36/07.39 2 Year - 07.13/07.16 3 Year - 07.13/07.15 4 Year - 07.14/07.16 5 Year - 07.14/07.17 7 Year - 07.16/07.24 10 Year - 07.18/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.