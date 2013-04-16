Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.55-07.65
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.51 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.55 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.50 07.55 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.03 08.17 pct
1 MONTH 08.22 08.34 pct
3 MONTH 08.53 08.64 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.820 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.826 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Apr 8.6125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.7526 pct
182 days t-bill 7.6958 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5442 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.44/07.53
2 Month - 07.39/07.49
3 Month - 07.37/07.45
6 Month - 07.33/07.40
9 Month - 07.28/07.34
1 Year - 07.31/07.33
2 Year - 07.06/07.08
3 Year - 07.06/07.08
4 Year - 07.06/07.08
5 Year - 07.06/07.08
7 Year - 07.08/07.16
10 Year - 07.10/07.18
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.