Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.55-07.65 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.51 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.55 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.50 07.55 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.03 08.17 pct 1 MONTH 08.22 08.34 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.64 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.820 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.826 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Apr 8.6125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.7526 pct 182 days t-bill 7.6958 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5442 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.44/07.53 2 Month - 07.39/07.49 3 Month - 07.37/07.45 6 Month - 07.33/07.40 9 Month - 07.28/07.34 1 Year - 07.31/07.33 2 Year - 07.06/07.08 3 Year - 07.06/07.08 4 Year - 07.06/07.08 5 Year - 07.06/07.08 7 Year - 07.08/07.16 10 Year - 07.10/07.18 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.