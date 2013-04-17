Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.60-07.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.47 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.55 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.50 07.55 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.99 08.16 pct
1 MONTH 08.19 08.36 pct
3 MONTH 08.51 08.67 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.808 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.803 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Apr 8.6125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.7179 pct
182 days t-bill 7.6779 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5393 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.40/07.50
2 Month - 07.36/07.46
3 Month - 07.32/07.39
6 Month - 07.27/07.34
9 Month - 07.24/07.30
1 Year - 07.27/07.29
2 Year - 07.00/07.03
3 Year - 06.99/07.02
4 Year - 06.99/07.02
5 Year - 07.00/07.02
7 Year - 07.02/07.10
10 Year - 07.04/07.12
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.